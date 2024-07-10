Spotify, the global music streaming giant, has announced that Nigerian music sensations Ayra Starr and Tems are the most streamed Nigerian artists globally for the first half of 2024.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, revealed the rankings during an announcement in Lagos.

The top 30 artists with the highest global streaming numbers were highlighted in Spotify’s Global Impact List for 2024, the News Agency of Nigeria first reported.

Ayra Starr and Rauw Alejandro’s “Santa” topped the list, while Ayra Starr’s “Comma” secured the second spot.

Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” followed closely in third place. Other notable tracks include Luciano and Omah Lay’s “Another Vibe” at fourth, and Savage and Burna Boy’s “Metro Boomin Just Like Me” in fifth. Tems and Tyla’s “No.1” came in sixth.

“Spotify has unveiled its Global Impact List in Nigeria, recognizing the top 30 Nigerian tracks with the most global impact during the first half of 2024,” Okumu said. “This list showcases Nigerian tracks that have garnered the most international listens from January 1 to June 30.”

What you should know

Usher and Pheelz’s “Ruin” ranked seventh, Reis B and Tempoe’s “Pretty Girl” eighth, and TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, and S.N.E’s “Tshwala Bam” ninth. Ayra Starr and Giveon’s “Last Heartbreak Song” took the tenth spot, followed by Victony’s “Everything” at the eleventh, and Aya Nakamura and Ayra Starr’s “Hype” at the twelfth. Tems and J. Cole’s “Free Fall” came in the thirteenth.

“Nigerian music, particularly Afrobeats, has captivated global audiences with its infectious rhythms, compelling storytelling, and innovative sound fusions,” Okumu noted. She noted its ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries as truly remarkable. At “Spotify, we are thrilled to witness and support the continued evolution of this vibrant scene.”

Okumu emphasized the significant presence of female artists, especially Ayra Starr and Tems, who are leading with top-ranking hits following their recent album releases. She also highlighted the prevalence of international collaborations, with eight of the top ten tracks featuring partnerships with global superstars.

These collaborations, ranging from Pheelz with Usher to Burna Boy with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, underscore the cross-cultural appeal and growing global impact of Nigerian music.

Other prominent Nigerian artists include Usher and Burna Boy with “Coming Home” in the fourteenth and Ayra Starr and Seyi Vibez’s “Bad Vibes” in the fifteenth, among others.

More insights

The prospects for the Nigerian Afrobeat music industry are particularly encouraging. According to the 2024 International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) report, the Sub-Saharan Africa market leads the world in music revenue growth, with an impressive 24.7% increase.

Nairametrics recently reported that Spotify paid over N25 billion in streaming royalties to Nigerian artists in 2023.

This revelation came from Spotify’s annual Loud & Clear report, which highlighted the Nigerian market’s performance. According to Spotify, earnings for Nigerian artists in 2023 more than doubled the over N11 billion they received from the platform in 2022.

Spotify further noted a remarkable 2,500% increase in royalties paid to Nigerian artists since 2017.

It is essential to recognize that Spotify is only one of many music streaming services contributing to the music industry’s revenue.

Artists also generate income from other platforms such as YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, among others.

Technological advancements have enabled artists to reach audiences beyond their borders, resulting in financial gains from their craft and contributing to the steady growth of Africa’s music scene.