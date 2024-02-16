Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has raked a substantial $12.3 million from a series of international concerts held over the course of two years.

This financial information is drawn from compiled data sourced from ChartsAfrica on X, an authority in touring charts, box score reports, and Bloomberg Pollstar’s official ticket tracking.

The data shows Burna Boy’s achievements, positioning him as the artist with 14 out of the 20 highest-grossing concerts by an African artist between 2022 and 2023.

This impressive feat is a testament to Burna Boy’s global appeal, as he consistently sells out historical venues, creating a lucrative stream of revenue beyond his musical creations.

Among Burna Boy’s top-grossing concerts, according to ChartsAfrica, are iconic venues such as Paris La Defense Arena in France ($2.86 million), Madison Square Garden in the US ($1.58 million), Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands ($1.56 million), and the O2 Arena in London ($1.35 million). These figures reflect the artist’s ability to draw substantial audiences and generate significant income across various continents.

What you should know

It is essential to recognize that Burna Boy’s reported earnings may not fully translate into personal income.

Many factors come into play, including non-reported splits that may go to his team, the venues, promoters, marketing budgets, and compliance with tax laws, among other considerations.

Also, taxes and levies within the international music industry are also applied to ticket sales.

Further deductions are made which is then divided between the artist, manager, and promoter. Typically, artists receive bulk of the remaining revenue, with the promoter’s share possibly diminishing especially when there’s high demand for expensive tickets.

In essence, Burna Boy’s financial success not only highlights his musical prowess and global influence but also shows the complex financial intricacies that shape an artist’s earnings in the highly dynamic and competitive music industry.