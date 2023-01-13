The Nigerian Government disclosed that it has profiled 3000 cases of terrorism under the Buhari administration, adding that 15000 have been prosecuted with 397 convictions.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN in Abuja, during the 17th Edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard Series on Thursday.

He added that FG is currently coordinating the next phase of terrorism-related trials in collaboration with the Federal High Court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters.

Terrorism convictions: Malami noted that of the 3000 cases profiled, FG has been able to secure 297 convictions, citing 7000 profiled cases and various other offences including maritime, armed robbery, vandalisation of electrical equipment and pipelines, financial matters and cybercrime.

“A total of 3,000 Terrorism cases have been profiled to date out of which over 1500 cases were prosecuted, with 397 convictions realised.

“A total of 7000 cases involving various offences including maritime, armed robbery, vandalisation of electrical equipment and pipelines, financial matters, cybercrime, kidnapping and anti-corruption have been successfully prosecuted.

Next Phase: He added that FG is coordinating the next phase of terrorism-related trials and also boosting partnerships with the relevant security and Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) to develop a framework for joint investigations.

“We are also coordinating the next phase of terrorism-related trials in collaboration with the Federal High Court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters’’.

“Furthermore, a robust interface has been developed between my office and LEA for synergy and good working relationship in the area of arrest, investigations, as well as Case Management, also as part of efforts to enhance prosecution of cases.

“The Ministry is currently remodelling structures at the Wawa Cantonment, Kainji to accommodate eight courtrooms, Judges’ Chambers, living accommodation, Lawyers’ dressing room and conveniences to make them conducive for Judges, Witnesses as well as Defendants’’.

He added that this was necessitated by the prior ad-hoc arrangement of moving judges from jurisdictions to a particular location for the prosecution to hold and whenever they are demobilized, the idea of mobilising them back to preside becomes a problem.

