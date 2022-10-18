Nnamdi Kanu‘s legal team has issued a formal notice of release to the Anthony General of the Federation and the Director General of the State Security Service, demanding the immediate release of their client.

The legal team, led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), issued the formal notice dated October 17, 2022. In the notice shared on Tuesday by IPOB’s lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor on his Facebook handle, The team urged the AGF and DG of DSS to immediately comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Recall that on October 13, the Appellate court discharged Mr Kanu of the remaining charges against him.

What the lawyers are saying

In the final formal notice of release which was attached with a copy of the Appellate court’s judgment, the legal team urged Abubakar Malami and the DG of the State Security Service to refer to the judgment and release their client immediately.

Part of the notice by Kanu’s legal team said, “recall that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was forcibly abducted from Kenya and was consequently extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria. Upon being brought before the court on the 29th day of June 2021, the court directed that he be remanded in the facility of the State Security Service. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the State Security Service, from the said 29th June 2022, till date.

News continues after this ad

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Government reacted to the ruling by the Court of Appeal by noting that Mr Kanu was only discharged but not acquitted.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation said the Appeal Court’s decision was on a single issue that borders on rendition. The AGF also insisted that the other issues remained valid for judicial determination.

The AGF also said that the federal government will consider all available options open to them on the judgment on rendition while pursuing the determination of pre-rendition issues.