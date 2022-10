Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announced the appointment of Marshall Lux, former JP Morgan Chase Chief Risk Officer of all consumer products, BCG, and McKinsey Senior Partner, as Senior Advisor. He has extensive experience in model building, stress testing, portfolio management and optimization, line setting and increases, fraud, regulation, cyber, operations risk, and the like.

Marshall brings a breadth of experience from over 30 years in financial services. At McKinsey, he served financial service clients across a variety of subsectors and led the firm’s Risk, Technology, and Private Equity practices. After McKinsey, he served as Chief Risk Officer for all consumer products globally at JP Morgan Chase including mortgages, credit cards, student loans, auto loans, and small business loans. He also helped build McKinsey’s Risk Management Practice.

Most recently, Marshall was a Senior Partner at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he is currently an active Senior Advisor. He has worked on risk improvement programs for leading banks in the US and globally. He often sits or chairs the Risk Committees of Boards he sits on.

Marshall will advise across Flutterwave’s businesses, with an emphasis on global risk management, compliance, and security-related areas.

Commenting on the new appointment, Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave said:

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to draw upon Marshall’s decades of world-class experience from companies such as JP Morgan Chase, BCG, and McKinsey. Robust risk management and compliance requirements have always been (and continue to be) our highest priority as we scale the business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marshall Lux said:

“I am thrilled to be advising Flutterwave. They are clearly a winner and an important company in the African payments ecosystem. I look forward to working with the ever-growing team, which is attracting world-class talent.”

Marshall sits on several private equity boards and advises companies ranging from consumer credit, wealth, insurance, and cybersecurity. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Princeton University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker and Ford Scholar.

Marshall’s appointment follows other additions to Flutterwave’s Executive Team including Oneal Bhambani (Flutterwave CFO and former American Express executive) and Gurbhej Dhillon, (Flutterwave CTO and former Goldman Sachs Managing Director.)