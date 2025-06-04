As Muslims across Nigeria prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, buyers and sellers of livestock in Abuja are expressing deep frustration over the sharp rise in the cost of rams and other sacrificial animals—an increase largely blamed on insecurity and dwindling supply.

A visit to major livestock hubs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including the popular Zuba market, reveals that while prices of staple food items such as rice, beans, onions, and tomatoes have slightly decreased in recent weeks, the cost of livestock has surged dramatically.

Ahmed Maikudi, a livestock dealer at Zuba market, told Nairametrics that the volume of rams supplied to major Nigerian cities has dropped significantly compared to previous years, especially from neighbouring countries like Niger Republic.

“We used to import large numbers of animals from Niger Republic and other countries sharing borders with us. But this year, we’re relying solely on local supply from household livestock farmers, which is not sufficient,” he explained. “Many traders have even left the business for more profitable ventures.”

According to Maikudi, prices have nearly doubled this year. A medium-sized ram that sold for around N200,000 last year now goes for as much as N400,000. Smaller rams are priced between N150,000 and N190,000; medium ones range from N200,000 to N250,000; while large rams now fetch between N350,000 and N1 million.

Along the Nyanya-Abuja Expressway, roadside livestock trader Abdullahi shared similar concerns. He pegged the current price range for rams between N200,000 and N700,000.

“When you asked for a good-sized ram for N100,000, maybe after Sallah,” he said with a wry smile. “But certainly not now.”

He added that patronage has been discouraging: “In the past week, I’ve sold less than 10 animals.”

Some buyers are already scaling back their Sallah celebrations.

Adekunle Ajayi, who annually purchases livestock in Abuja before travelling to Oyo State, said last year he spent about N200,000 on three animals—including two goats.

“This year, that same amount can barely buy one decent ram, let alone cover transportation to Ibadan,” he lamented.

Interestingly, this spike in livestock prices stands in contrast to the trend during Ramadan, when Nairametrics visited markets in Wuse, Garki, and Utako, where buyers reported a decline in the cost of staple food items, offering some relief to fasting residents.

Experts weigh in

Bosun Alebiosu, a research fellow at the French Institute for Research in Africa (IFRA), tied the escalating prices to worsening insecurity in Nigeria’s food-producing regions.

“We tend to underestimate the role of security in economic stability. With farmer-herder clashes and the resurgence of Boko Haram and banditry in the North-East, food and livestock production have been severely disrupted. The government must prioritize security in agricultural zones,” he said.

Dr. Abimbola Adegoke, an agricultural extension expert at the University of Abuja, provided further context.

“Most of Nigeria’s livestock is reared in the North through extensive pastoral systems with limited infrastructure. Climate change, insecurity, and ongoing conflicts have compounded the challenges, leading to a reduction in livestock numbers and restricted movement to southern markets. Naturally, when supply drops, prices go up.”

As Eid draws closer, both buyers and sellers hope for some relief, but the outlook remains grim amid rising insecurity and economic uncertainty.

The Federal Government has officially declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays across Nigeria to commemorate the Eid-ul-Adha.