The Federal Government has officially declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays across Nigeria to commemorate the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He extended his congratulations to all Muslim faithful both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora as they prepare to mark one of Islam’s most sacred festivals.

“The Federal Government has declared Friday, 6th, and Monday, 9th June, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion,” the statement read.

Call for unity and prayers

The Minister encouraged Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice and devotion demonstrated by the Prophet Ibrahim.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration to pray for peace and prosperity in the country.

“He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” they stated

Dr. Tunji-Ojo further emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reforms that will reposition Nigeria for growth and development. He noted that the government’s people-centered initiatives are part of the broader Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at rebuilding the nation.