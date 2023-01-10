The Edo State Government disclosed that 6 of the 31 kidnapped passengers in the recent train attack at Igueben Local Government Area of the state have been rescued.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has also been ordered to set up a host community relations committee in all train stations across the country by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

Rescue: Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare in a statement disclosed that as of Monday evening, six of the 31 train passengers abducted on Saturday have been rescued.

The rescued persons included a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother and her baby, a 6-year-old girl and her two siblings – aged two and five.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

“As events unfold, be assured that we will keep you posted.”

Remain factual: The Commissioner urged media stakeholders to stay factual in their reporting and avoid reports that could cause pain to families of victims.

“Stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims, who are already in distress.”

Host Community Relations: Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, directed the management of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) to establish a host community relations committee in all train stations across the country.

The Minister urged that the committee will help in reinforcing communal vigilance and security of the train tracks, stations and passengers all over the country. He said:

“We have decided that because these stations are located in certain communities all over the country, it is in the best interest of those host communities to ensure these federal government investments are protected.

“That is why it is important for us to work hand in hand with the host communities.”

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Edo State Police command said that scores of passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri in Delta State were kidnapped after an attack by some suspected herdsmen.

This was coming barely 10 months after a similar incident on a larger scale occurred when some terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train coming from Abuja, with some reported casualties and many passengers kidnapped.