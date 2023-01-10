The gunmen involved in the abduction of 31 Edo train passengers on Saturday have reportedly demanded N620 million ransom.

Comrade Benson Odia, the Executive Director of Esan Youth for Good Governance and Social Justice, said that the kidnappers had contacted some families of the victims and demanded N20 million for each person.

Odia appealed to the authorities to intensify efforts at rescuing those still being held captive by the gunmen, Punch reported.

Some passengers rescued: Meanwhile, in a related development, six of the 31 train passengers abducted on Saturday have been rescued.

Nairametrics reported that the rescued persons include a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother and her baby, a 6-year-old girl and her two siblings aged two and five.

Operation bush combing: The authorities have expressed confidence that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

Edo State’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare, said this in a statement seen by Nairametrics:

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress. Operation Bush Combing continues.”