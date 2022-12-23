The Nigerian Government announced that the agriculture policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration since 2015 has saved N1.5 trillion in import costs annually.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi South Zonal rally held in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

He added Nigeria now exports 800 tonnes of Rice annually, citing the success of the anchor borrower’s programme.

No more Thai imports: Malami noted that Nigeria spent the sum of N1.5 trillion on rice imports annually before the Buhari administration which he says has been stopped by the “ rice revolution”.

“Before President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, Nigeria was spending N1.5 trillion to import rice from Thailand and other countries annually, but the rice revolution introduced by the president put an end to that.

“Today, I am happy to inform you that Nigeria no longer imports rice, instead, we export over 800 tonnes of rice annually, off course, this is a great achievement.”

Rice import savings deserve a vote for APC: He added that the success of the FG’s agriculture policies means and also the development of Kebbi states should be rewarded with votes for APC.

He urged Kebbi residents had no reason not to vote for APC at all levels, citing Federal Government appointments to Kebbi indigenes to include; Executive Director, Sokoto River Basin, Managing Director, HYPPADEC, EFCC Boss and Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

Social investment Programmes: Malami stated Kebbi indigenes have also benefited from the social welfare shames of the Buhari administration, urging a large turnout for APC in all categories up for election.

Malami stated the APC administration has benefited the state citing road construction from Sokoto to Kontagora, anchor borrower’s programme, social welfare scheme, youth empowerment and survival funds.

News continues after this ad

“They should have trust in all the candidates of the party at all levels to enjoy more dividends of democracy in their respective areas” he added.

What you should know

Nigeria’s largest food import remains Durum wheat as Nigeria imported N252.62 billion worth of wheat in the third quarter of 2022, accounting for 4.46% of the total imports recorded in the same period.

Durum wheat imports increased by 4.1% quarter-on-quarter compared to N242.67 billion recorded in the previous quarter, while it decreased by 19.8% compared to N315.17 billion recorded in Q3 2021.

Nigeria imported merchandise worth N5.66 trillion in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 4.2% and 6.2% compared to N5.44 trillion and N5.34 trillion recorded in Q2 2022 and Q3 2021