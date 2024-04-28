The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has announced that the screening of artisans for the Skill-Up Artisans program will take place between the 29th of April and the 10th of May 2024.

The ITF announced this in a statement signed by its Director General, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the screening exercise will be the first phase of the Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative and will take place across all senatorial districts of the country.

The statement enjoined all artisans to avail themselves of the opportunity by visiting the closest screening centres.

The statement read, “The Industrial Training Fund ITF will be screening all artisans registered on its SUPA platform to select one hundred thousand (100,000) candidates who will be participating in the first phase of the Skill-UP program SUPA.”

“Screening of all artisans will take place in all the senatorial districts of the country from Monday 29 th April and 10 th of May, 2024.”

Backstory

The Federal Government had earlier disclosed its plans to retrain and certify 20 million artisans in the next five years as part of efforts to boost the blue-collar job sector. Through the program, the government also plans to send about 14,000 artisans to the United Arab Emirates as part of a partnership project between both nations.

President Bola Tinubu had frowned at the dominance of foreigners from neighbouring countries in the Nigerian construction industries as foreign welders, plumbers, bricklayers, among others, are favoured over Nigerians due to their expertise.

The SUPA initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the ITF, aimed at standardizing and licensing artisans training nationwide.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Anitie had earlier stated that the program will identify and categorize artisans from various economic sectors, offering comprehensive, Industry 4.0-compliant training programs.

She noted that it will include health and safety courses, cover a range of trade such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical work, and more.