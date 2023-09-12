The Federal government in its drive towards job creation and improving the economy has announced its collaboration with a group of MSME-focused partners to deliver interventions targeted at 1.3million MSMEs in 17 states and the FCT.

This was announced in a statement from the Office of the Vice-President signed by the Director of Information, Olusola Abiola today.

According to the statement, the initiative will be coordinated by the MSME and Job Creation unit of the Vice President’s office.

The statement reads, “The MSME and Job Creation Unit of the Vice President’s Office which is coordinating the interventions has disclosed that the interventions are geared towards ensuring the realisation of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to job creation and economic diversification with the MSMEs playing critical roles.”

Nature of intervention

The program will be carried out in 17 states of the country and the FCT and will target markets with electricity and others.

“The interventions which are to be completed in 17 States and FCT are Shared Centres for MSMEs providing 4 markets with 300kva Solar Panels and Mini-grids to provide 8 hours of electricity a day to 6 Fashion Hubs and 2 Furniture Clusters.”

“Other interventions are for car painting/ drying hubs and cold rooms for sea food storage among others.”

States to benefit

“The States to benefit from the interventions include Abia, Rivers, Jigawa, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto, Enugu, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa, Imo and FCT.”

The statement also noted that 12 other interventions are scheduled to be completed before December 2024.

The MSME partners according to the statement include; SMEDAN, NAFDAC, ITF, BOI, SON, NEPC, NEXIM, CAC, FIRS, NITDA, RMRDC, BOA etc.