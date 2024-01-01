The Federal government, agencies and stakeholders announced 7 initiatives to promote the educational sector in Nigeria.

These reforms captured by Nairametrics centred around changes to academic curriculums, free education, initiatives to increase enrollment and new training programs.

Most of these initiatives were done through collaboration with Nigerian universities, foreign institutions, government agencies and parastatals such as NBTE, NTI, ITF, Medical Council, Ministry of Education, private sector and others.

The overall aim is to reform the education sector in Nigeria by having a more skilled workforce that will further enhance economic development.

Here are these initiatives which Nairametrics captured in 2023:

Nigeria, Germany partner on technical skills training

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a German-based company, Rohde and Schwarz, to promote and boost manpower development and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The collaboration is set to make more cutting-edge equipment available, keeping the youths trained up to date with cutting-edge technological know-how.

This would eventually lead to an internship program, international apprenticeship skills and job creation.

N BTE introduces online top-up programs

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) unveiled two innovative online platforms with the primary objective of enhancing the educational opportunities for individuals with a Higher National Diploma (HND) qualification to simplify their path to pursuing advanced degrees.

The platforms will enable NBTE to be dedicated to establishing a more equitable and streamlined educational pathway for HND holders, enhancing their academic and professional progression.

Medical lab science council to double admissions quota

The Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor approved plans and modalities to double the admission quota for universities offering Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) in the country.

Erhabor highlighted that 48 universities providing BMLS would see an increase in admission quotas. Additionally, 131 Colleges of Health Technology (CHT) offering Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) programs would experience a similar expansion in admissions.

The move aims to address the shortage of scientists in Nigeria, considering its large population.

JAMB introduces cognitive and verbal reasoning test

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced that candidates taking the Direct Entry examination will be required to undergo cognitive and verbal reasoning tests.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, said that this will measure the candidate’s current cognitive skills and will not be the usual subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Government, Physics, etc.

The tests would comprise, Verbal, Abstract, Mechanical and Numeric Reasoning, Data Checking, and Work Sampling.

NTI, Japanese agency collaborate

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in Kaduna collaborated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) project.

The project’s primary centres on enhancing teacher competence to improve the teaching and learning processes.

The key areas of focus within the project include Leadership, Communication, and Support. NTI’s role will be to enhance the capacity of Nigerian teachers in proper SBMC implementation and ensure its sustainability for quality education.

JAMB gi ves PWD freedom to select courses to study

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced parents will no longer have the authority to select courses for their children with disabilities, otherwise known as People with Disabilities (PWD) when they are applying for admission to tertiary institutions.

Free education in Anambra, Kogi state

Anambra’s Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Kogi’s Governor Yahaya Bello unveiled a new policy on Thursday, making education in public schools free and compulsory in their states.

Soludo also declared that education, spanning from Early Childhood Care and Development Education to Junior Secondary Schools, in his state will be free and compulsory in the state going forward.

Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state governor announced free and compulsory education from primary school to secondary school and stated that the government will cover the WAEC and NECO fees of the students.