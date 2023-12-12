The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced that candidates taking the Direct Entry examination will be required to undergo cognitive and verbal reasoning tests.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, highlighted this upcoming change during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, specifying that it will be implemented starting in 2024.

What the Registrar said

In a special bulletin published by JAMB on Monday, Oloyede said that

“As from 2024, JAMB will conduct an Aptitude Test for all Direct Entry candidates to assess their academic potential or career suitability, as well as their mental or physical capacity.”

He said,

“It is an intelligent test that will measure the candidate’s current cognitive skills and will not be the usual subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Government, Physics, etc.”

He said the tests would comprise, Verbal, Abstract, Mechanical and Numeric Reasoning, Data Checking, and Work Sampling.

The Registrar also informed the participants, “that the Direct Entry registration will be restricted to only JAMB Offices nationwide.”

He stated that at the point of registration, all DE candidates must provide the following information; Registration/Matriculation Number of the previous school attended where the qualification was obtained; Subjects) of qualification; Awarding Institution; Institution attended; and Year of graduation as well as admission letters where necessary.

