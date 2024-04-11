The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2024 UTME Notification Slip, displaying candidates’ examination details, is now available for printing out.

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin gave this notification.

He instructed candidates to print their slips via JAMB’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng, by navigating to “2024 UTME Slip Printing,” entering their registration number, and clicking on print.

Nairametrics learns that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th and end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

Candidates for the 2024 UTME, have therefore been advised to print their slips before the commencement date to access crucial information such as examination date, venue, and time.

What he said

Dr. Benjamin mentioned that the slip could be printed anywhere as long as there is access to an internet-enabled computer.

He therefore candidates to print their slips on or before Friday, April 19, 2024, to ensure they can find the venue of their examination center and avoid being late on their scheduled exam date.

“The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date”.

More details later….