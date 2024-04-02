The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has detected 1,665 counterfeit A’level results during the Direct Entry registration process.

This was disclosed in the board’s weekly bulletin in Abuja. Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, revealed the findings during a meeting with officials from the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students.

Oloyede emphasized the necessity of verifying A-level results to address pervasive corruption and restore admission process integrity.

Nairametrics learnt that among the fake results, 397 originated from Colleges of Education, 453 from university diplomas, and the remainder from other A’level certificates.

Oloyede stressed the importance for institutions to safeguard certificate integrity and announced ongoing scrutiny of certificates by JAMB. The Registrar highlighted a case at Bayero University, Kano, where only six out of 148 Direct Entry certificates were genuine, prompting collaborative efforts to combat fraud.

“It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.”

Proposed measures

According to him, proposed measures include establishing an A’level result verification task force and a common verification platform, which verifies certificates in five minutes.

Additionally, JAMB implemented a “No verification, No admission” policy and identified 15 institutions yet to comply with verification requests, affecting over 20 candidates. These institutions must pre-verify certificate holders before completing the registration process, although candidates can proceed with registration while awaiting backend verification.