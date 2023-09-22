Anambra’s Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Kogi’s Governor Yahaya Bello unveiled a new policy on Thursday, making education in public schools free and compulsory in their states.

Soludo, speaking from Premier Primary School, Obosi, near Onitsha, underscored that the purpose of this declaration was to turn his vision of providing comprehensive education for all Anambra State students into reality.

A statement released on Thursday by Obiageli Nwankwo, the Information Officer at the Anambra State Ministry of Education, quoted Soludo as declaring that education, spanning from Early Childhood Care and Development Education to Junior Secondary Schools, will be free and compulsory in the state going forward.

“Henceforth, no child within that education range would be charged school fees or any other fees to acquire education in Anambra State.

“Children of school age will no longer be deprived of access to quality education.

“Machinery will be put in place to ensure that this is effectively implemented. This administration will not look kindly on anyone who fails to comply with this pronouncement,” Soludo said.

What Kogi Govt is Saying

In Kogi, a similar development has taken place as the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, announced free and compulsory education from primary school to secondary school.

Furthermore, he stated that the government will cover the WAEC and NECO fees of the students, enabling them to write the external examination without much hassle.

Bello made this statement while rolling out for the first time the Federal Government palliatives in the state.

He said,

“The New Direction administration under my leadership hereby declares free education from primary to secondary school in the state and will cover examination fees for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB for all indigenes of Kogi State.”

More Insights

In the wake of the removal of subsidies, many state governors are implementing different measures to cushion the biting effects on their indigenes.

Measures include the distribution of food items, subsidized public transportation as well and other relief items across their various states.