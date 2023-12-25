Dr Tosan Erhabor, Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), has approved plans and modalities to double the admission quota for universities offering Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) in the country.

The move aims to address the shortage of scientists in Nigeria, considering its large population.

What you should know

Erhabor highlighted that 48 universities providing BMLS would see an increase in admission quotas.

Additionally, 131 Colleges of Health Technology (CHT) offering Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) programs would experience a similar expansion in admissions.

This initiative is expected to enhance the training capacity and produce more qualified medical laboratory scientists and technicians to meet the growing healthcare demands of the population.

The Registrar emphasized the importance of addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals, and by doubling the admission quotas, MLSCN aims to contribute significantly to meeting this need.

Furthermore, Erhabor noted that MLSCN would continue its support for re-certification training for foreign graduates of medical laboratory science from universities approved by the Ministry of Education.

The council has already assessed, evaluated, and registered 1,384 foreign graduates in alignment with Section 4f of the council’s Act, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining high standards in the field.

Why it matters

The comprehensive strategy is expected to tackle the prevailing shortage of healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

The imperative of this move is underscored by the scarcity of scientists relative to Nigeria’s sizeable population of 250 million.

Enhancing the intake of students in the field is essential to meet the right demand for healthcare services.