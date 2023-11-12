The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has unveiled plans to tackle the annual outflow of two billion dollars spent by Nigerians seeking quality diagnoses abroad.

Dr. Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar of MLSCN, shared this insight during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bloom Public Health, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

What He Said

Erhabor highlighted the transformative potential of collaboration in improving the sub-sector, emphasising the goal of providing patients with accurate and reliable test results.

The partnership aims to shift the narrative of poor health indices in Nigeria, discouraging health tourism and saving the nation substantial funds spent annually on seeking qualitative diagnoses abroad.

“The coming together of the council and Bloom Public Health promises to change the narrative of poor health indices in the country. It will discourage health tourism to other climes and potentially save the country the sum of two billion dollars reportedly spent annually by the citizens in search of qualitative diagnosis.”

The focus of the partnership includes capacity building for medical laboratory professionals, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

Leveraging Bloom’s continental reach, donor-funded project experience, and technical expertise, coupled with the MLSCN’s institutional base and network of scientists, the collaboration aims to significantly enhance the quality of healthcare in Nigeria.

Prof. Chimezie Anyakaora, Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, emphasised the significance of the partnership in enhancing the country’s laboratory system.

He stressed that the collaboration would lead to extensive training opportunities for experts, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every Nigerian has access to proper healthcare at the primary healthcare level.

Dr. Donald Ofili, Director and Deputy Registrar of MLSCN, addressed the current deficiencies in the country’s health system, citing the lack of human resources and infrastructure.

He highlighted the crucial role of capacity building in addressing healthcare issues and expressed optimism that the partnership would contribute to positive changes in the country’s health indices.

The collaborative efforts between MLSCN and Bloom Public Health signify a strategic move towards strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system, reducing dependency on foreign diagnoses, and fostering a culture of quality healthcare within the country.