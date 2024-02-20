The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has rejected the appointment of Dr. Babajide Salako as the Chairman of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, President of the association, asserted that Salako’s appointment blatantly violated the Act establishing the council in a press conference held in Abuja on Monday.

The claims for rejection

According to Ifeanyi, Salako falls short of the criteria outlined in Section 3, subsection 1(a) of the Act CAP (M25) LFN 2004.

The Act stipulates that the council’s chairman must be a “qualified Fellow of the council with five years’ post-qualification experience,” and the appointment should be made by the president based on the minister’s recommendation from a list of fellows submitted by the council.

Expressing dismay, Ifeanyi emphasized that Salako’s appointment did not meet any of the credentials outlined in Section 3 of the Act.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the appointment and nominate a qualified individual who complies with the legal requirements.

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists further called on the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the appointment of Dr. Salako as the chairman of the MLSCN governing board.

Ifeanyi pointed out that such disregard for the law by high-ranking government officials undermines the legislative process and sets a dangerous precedent.

In a stern message, Ifeanyi stated,

“The message conveyed by the purported appointment is simply that laws made by the legislature and duly signed by the president can be disobeyed by highly placed government officials only to achieve private goals.”

The association appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rectify the error promptly by retracting Dr Salako’s appointment and ensuring strict adherence to the law in the selection of a replacement for the crucial position.