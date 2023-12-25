The Christmas story begins with a census, a tax, and Joseph’s lack of a credit card to book a hotel in time. Let us talk about the mass of the Christ.

Joseph ran a startup that converted wood to NFTs. Joseph’s startup was paying many taxes to the rulers of the day who wanted to boost IGR.

Joseph’s partner, Mary, was pregnant but not yet on Joseph’s NHIS health insurance, yet they travelled to Bethlehem via Good Is Good Motors as they could not afford to fly Air Peace.

They arrived late in Bethlehem; all the hotels were taken.

Joseph still used a Techno second-generation phone, not a new 5G Compactable phone; he could not get fast internet service; Wi-Fi and Cell Service were slow because of the higher-than-expected population in the small town due to the census.

They decided to try an Airbnb for the night, and everything good was taken. Joseph found a King bed listed as “Clean and rustic accommodation, pets allowed.”

The rental did not accept eNaira, but luckily, a POS operation was outside, and Joseph could get cash and pay just in time. The lodging was next to a farm with sheep, inferior quality but better than staying outside. Mary went into Labour that night.

At the new international airport terminal, the private jets kept landing that evening in Bethlehem,

“Why are billionaires flying into the small Bethlehem International Airport,” the Immigration officer asked the visitors, “what’s happening?

One of the Billionaires said to him, “We are here to see the King. Can you take us to Him?”

What King? Our President?

“No, The Savior, born under a star.”

Thinking they were referred to the Star Motel, the TSA supervisor sent them to that part of town with an escort.

The Billionaires got to the Airbnb and found Joseph and Mary. Mary and Joseph were surprised; they looked at themselves and thought, “What is this?” The Billionaires brought gifts for the baby.

One gave Joseph a cold wallet containing gold bullion certificates. Another gave shares to a perfume factory in India; Another gave Myrrh Bonds.

“These are for your boy,” they said. Thankfully, Mary and Joseph accepted.

That Boy grew up and became the most successful investor of all time. He invested his soul and reaped today a 2.38b% return. So successful is he that his birthday is still celebrated today (but the stock markets are closed)

Same Boy, same Jesus, the same Yesterday, Today & Forever