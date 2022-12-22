A container plying the Cele Bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos State has fallen on some vehicles, claiming the life of a commercial bus drivers.

This was confirmed by Officers of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A passerby told Nairametrics that the incident has since caused heavy traffic along the route.

LASEMA’s response: LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement that the agency’s LRT arrived at the scene as soon as possible. He described the scene of the accident, saying:

“There were multiple accidents involving a MACK truck with an unknown registration number conveying twin 20ft containers, a Volkswagen bus with registration number AKD 489XZ, a Highlander SUV with registration number AGL 366FP and a Toyota RAV4 with registration number AAA 353FH was encountered at the above-mentioned location.”

Cause of accident: The statement by LASEMA added that further information gathered at the scene revealed that the truck driver lost control due to a mechanical fault (brake failure) while on top speed, before ramming into the vehicles ahead of it.

News continues after this ad

“Unfortunately an adult male (bus driver) lost his life to the incident while the injured victims four in number: three males and one female have been transported to the hospital.

“Recovery operation pending as the atmosphere is charged with street urchins attacking people at the scene. However, the remains of the deceased have been bagged and handed over to the relatives.

News continues after this ad

“The Agency has requested police coverage to manage the safety of our first responders.”