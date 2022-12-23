As Nigeria prepares for its 2023 General election in 2 months, President Muhammadu Buhari urged that a free and fair election remains his priority.

Buhari disclosed in a statement late Thursday evening, noting the progress Nigeria’s electoral institution has made under his administration.

The President also added that Nigeria will also work with West African partners to improve the quality of Governance.

Improved election conduct: Buhari noted that the off-season 2019 elections in Edo, Ekiti and Osun reflect Nigeria’s steady progress, which he hopes to continue by 2023, he said:

“Since 2015, the conduct of our elections continues to steadily improve. The 2019 general elections, and the off-season elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra & Osun; were all conducted in largely improved contexts, to the satisfaction of contestants and voters. This is what we hope for in 2023”.

Free and fair election a top priority: He urged that the legacy he wants to leave behind as President is that of a stress-free election, which would be a catalyst for progress in West African democracies.

“As I have said repeatedly, leaving behind a legacy of free & fair elections is a priority for our administration. Beyond our borders, we will also continue to work to improve the quality of governance, especially in West Africa, where democracy’s survival is currently challenged” he added.

Nairametrics reported this week that President, Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

President Buhari assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the elections next year that he is ready at all times to campaign for the Presidential Candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

