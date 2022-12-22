Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday night by media aide to the Presidency, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

President Buhari in the statement said he is ready to campaign for Tinubu and all APC Candidates with “ Energy and Conviction”.

Shehu said President Buhari assured APC of his full support in the elections, he said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari assures the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the elections next year that he is ready at all times to campaign for the Presidential Candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

He added the action is to dispel concerns about the President’s interest in the elections:

“This is to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State and to stress that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.

“Speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, President Buhari stressed what he said all the time that he is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.

President Buhari also expressed his optimism about the Party’s chances for the upcoming election, he said The President noted the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

“He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported this month that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attributed his source of wealth to the real estate he inherited and subsequently turned around.

This was made known by Tinubu during an interview with BBC Africa, which was monitored by Nairametrics, after his appearance at the Chatham House in London.

Tinubu said that he would not deny his wealth, adding that he was the most investigated and accused government in opposition in 8 years.

When asked if Nigerians had the right to know the source of wealth of their next president, Tinubu said, “Are they enemies of wealth? If they are not enemies of wealth, investments do yield.

“I have an example of Warren Buffet. One of the richest in America and in the world. He started from stock buying and brokerages.

“I inherited great real estates. I turned the values around. I’m not denying my wealth. I’ve not been… I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in opposition up to, you know, for eight years and up to 2007.

“And since I left the office, I’m still there, I’ve not taken any government appointment, no government contract.”