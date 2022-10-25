The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has pulled down an ongoing illegal construction built under a powerline along Church Street, off AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

This was made known by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc Gbolahan Oki, during the agency’s routine monitoring and enforcement exercise carried out at Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Oki, who was represented during the inspection exercise by the Director of Enforcement and Compliance Unit, Olusoji Olaopa, said the owner/developer of the property did not only build under the powerline but also violated all of the state’s building codes. He said:

“Some of the other violations include inadequate setbacks, airspace, built on the fence wall as well as being too close to a transformer, an action which poses a threat to the occupants and other residents in the area”.

The General Manager maintained that before the demolition of the structure was carried out, the owner was duly served all statutory notices ranging from Contravention, Stop Work Order and Demolition Notices, in line with the Lagos State Building Codes.

The agency said that more demolitions will follow, in line with the state government’s determination to discourage members of the public from erecting structures under power lines or carrying out activities or businesses near power installations.

Seals distressed building, over 7 other illegal structures

In a similar development, a critically distressed three-floor structure located at 9, Yusuf Bishi Street, Egbe-Idimu, Alimosho, whose owner had been duly served quit/evacuation notice after the building failed the Non-Destructive Test (NDT), was sealed by the Agency and occupants evacuated while plans have been put in place to remove the building.

Over 7 other illegal and non-conforming buildings were also sealed due to various contraventions ranging from, building without approval, no letter of authorization to commence construction from LASBCA, and breaking of government seals amongst others.

What you should know

Lagos State has been bedevilled with numerous cases of building collapse across the state with reported high casualty figures.

The incessant cases of building collapse which are not uncommon in the state have been attributed to poor regulatory oversight and sharp practices by developers.

The state government had at various times embarked on the demolition of distressed structures across the state as part of efforts to prevent the various cases of building collapse in the state as well as safeguard lives and property.