Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Professor Mansur Matazu has said the agency’s 2022 Act recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari would enhance its efficiency and performance.

Matazu stated this on Monday at the opening of the two days training programme for Senior Management staff of NiMet, organised in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria.

He explained that the Act was last week was gazetted by the government. The new Act has repealed the NiMET 2008 Act.

“I am happy also to mention that President Mohammadu Buhari got it gazetted just last week. It will surely reposition us to be more effective and efficient,” he said.

Speaking on the training, Matazu said that it was good that they go beyond knowing the difference between weather and climate, maintaining that this is very critical to the agency.

He stated that the other ware that is important, in addition to the software and hardware with which NiMet conducts its operations is the human wares.

Describing human beings as highly flexible, the NiMet boss observed that humans would continue to learn until the end of time.

Matazu emphasized that NiMET had one of the most vibrant workforces with highly skilled personnel in all cadres, be it low, middle, or management cadre.

The objective of the two-day training is to build the capacity of directors and general managers in the discharge of their duty.