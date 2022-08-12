The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has moved to expand its 72-hour mobile metering exercise with the rollout of the scheme for its customers in the Badagry and Agbara communities on September 1, 2022.

This exercise which is done under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, allows the electricity consumers to get their pre-paid meter within 72 hours.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, during the power firm’s Customers Consultative Forum, in Badagry and Agbara, on Friday in Lagos, according to NAN.

What the Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC is saying

Sanda, who was represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Mrs Rekhiat Momoh, said the aim of the exercise was to give opportunity to those that were having challenges with estimated billing.

She said, “From the first week, our staff will be at the district office in Agbara, welcoming issues on metering, and any customer that wants to get the meter will first register online.

“Then, our staff, who will be on ground, will follow them to their houses to know if the building will use one or three phase meter.

“Such customer will then pay N63,061:32 for one phase or N117,910 for three phase meters.

“This is done under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, and they will get their prepaid meters within 72 hours.’’

The EKEDC boss said the initiative is to support the existing online process of acquiring prepaid meters by customers under the MAP scheme, adding that the idea behind the forum is for the company to listen to customers’ complaints and tell them what they are doing to improve electricity supply.

She said, “We have done this scheme successfully in Festac and Ibeju Lekki, by the grace of God, Agbara district will start in first week of September.

“We are trying to let them know what to do when they have crazy or estimated bills.

“The essence of the forum is to show that the customers are satisfied with our service and for those that have challenges, we will find solutions to them.’’

What you should know

Recall that earlier in June, EKEDC had launched the mobile metering exercise for its customers in Festac Town, Satellite Town, Agboju, and other areas under its Festac District in Lagos.

The initiative by the electricity distribution company was expected to provide it with the opportunity to speed up the metering of its customers in those areas using the 2-week on-the-spot applications.

NERC had in March 2018, approved MAP, a regulation that provides for the supply, financing, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the commission.

The scheme introduces third-party meter asset providers as a new set of service providers in Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry.

Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or instalment payments through metering service charges on a monthly basis