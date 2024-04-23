Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has said it recorded the lowest Aggregated Technical, Commercial, and Collection losses (ATC&C) in the history of the company.

The “Technical” losses refer to electricity that is lost through the distribution system due to things like old or inefficient power lines and equipment. This is energy that never reaches the customers. “Commercial” losses happen when customers steal electricity, for example by tampering with their electricity meters to make it appear they are using less than they are. This is essentially electricity theft.

Disclosing this in a letter addressed to the chairman of the company, the acting managing director and chief executive officer of the company, Rekhiat Momoh, said the impressive performance showed that EKEDC’s ATC&C reduced to 10.51% in March 2024 from 30.87% recorded in the previous month of February.

According to the managing director, “This monumental achievement is not just about numbers. It symbolizes our team’s readiness and resolve to ensure improved performance. Looking ahead, we are using this momentum to propel us further. We will continue to challenge ourselves, push boundaries, and strive for greater heights.”

Commending the feat, an energy expert, Emmanuel Okoh said the achievement was as a result of good leadership of Momoh, acting managing director of the company after the removal of Tinuade Sanda, the immediate past managing director. He said the month of March was a historic for EKEDC as the company billed an impressive 15.8billion and achieved a collection of N15.7billiion, which represents a collection efficiency of 99%.

He said while this has shown collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence in the team’s collective resolve and commitment to excellence, it also symbolizes readiness to ensure improved performance.

He said, “Collection” losses occur when the DISCO is unable to fully collect payment from customers for the electricity they have used. Customers may not pay their bills for various reasons. Reducing these ATC&C losses is crucial for DISCOs to become more financially viable and provide reliable, affordable electricity to customers. Industry experts estimate that ATC&C losses in Nigeria range from 29-59% – much higher than the 10% seen in developed countries.

“To address this, DISCOs are trying strategies like installing smart meters to better monitor usage and prevent theft. They are also working to improve billing and collection processes. Ultimately, tackling ATC&C losses is key to improving the overall performance and sustainability of Nigeria’s power sector.”