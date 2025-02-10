Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has officially commenced the distribution of free prepaid meters to Band A customers within its coverage areas, as part of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme.

EKEDC’s General Manager, Mr Babatunde Lasaki, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Lasaki explained that the initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to close the metering gap and enhance service delivery to its customers.

He assured that the company is committed to metering eligible customers within the 60-day project timeline.

“We encourage all Band A customers with faulty or obsolete meters to visit our website and apply for a replacement at no cost.

“If you are a postpaid customer in any of our Band A feeders, please apply, and we will ensure you are metered immediately,” Lasaki said.

He further explained that the MAF scheme is running alongside the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

Lasaki noted that while the MAF scheme allows customers to purchase meters and receive reimbursement over time, the MAF scheme is a federal government intervention aimed at addressing metering challenges for Band A customers.

“Although, the MAF scheme currently applies to Band A customers, future tranches will extend to our broader customer base.”

Lasaki also commended the Federal Government for its continuous efforts to bridge the metering gap and improve the overall performance of the power sector.

“EKEDC remains at the forefront of technological innovation, customer experience, and service excellence.

“We are proud of our leadership in the electricity distribution sector, as reflected by our top rankings in several performance indicators set by the electricity market regulator,” he said.

The MAF is an initiative of the Federal Government under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), aimed at providing meters to Band A customers at no cost as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The scheme seeks to replace faulty meters and facilitate the migration of postpaid customers to prepaid meters with oversight by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

What you should know

Some of the areas under EKEDC coverage include Agbara, Ajah, Apapa, Festac, Ibeju, Ijora, Lagos Island, Lekki, Mushin, Ojo, Orile and Ajele.

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies received a total of N466.69 billion out of the N626.02 billion billed to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Among them, Eko and Ikeja Distribution Companies earned the highest revenues, receiving N103.11 billion and N99.73 billion, respectively.

In Q3 2023, Eko Disco had a collection efficiency of 84.40% followed by Ikeja Disco with 83.78% as reported by Nairametrics.