The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday threatened to penalize Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) if they flout its directive to immediately halt the replacement of Unistar prepaid meters.

This directive was issued due to the DisCos’ non-compliance with instructions from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on Wednesday.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunji Bello, emphasized that NERC’s order mandates DISCOs to prioritize metering for unmetered customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and to adhere strictly to guidelines when replacing faulty or obsolete meters.

Mr. Bello stated that the FCCPC’s directive to discontinue the replacement process stemmed from the DISCOs’ non-compliance with NERC’s Order on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. Both NERC and NEMSA have endorsed the FCCPC’s position on the issue.

“Citing non-compliance with NERC’s order, the FCCPC directed Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) to immediately halt their replacement of Unistar prepaid meters,” the FCCPC statement read.

FCCPC to Penalize Ikeja, Eko Discos Over Rumored Flouting of Directive

In Wednesday’s statement, the Commission expressed concern over “recent rumors” that its directive to Ikeja and Eko electricity distribution companies (IKEDC and EKEDC) to immediately cease all activities related to the planned replacement of Unistar meters “may be flouted”.

The FCCPC emphasized that its directive remains in full force, and any attempt by these DisCos to proceed in violation of it will result in severe consequences.

“Contrary to recent rumors, the approval of new meter prices by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has no bearing on the proposed replacement of Unistar meters by IKEDC and EKEDC. The planned replacement has been invalidated by both the FCCPC and NERC, and there is no indication that the affected DisCos have violated our directives,” the statement clarified.

“It is essential to note that Ikeja and Eko DisCos cannot proceed with the withdrawal or replacement of Unistar meters unless they fully comply with NERC’s Order on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (Order No. NERC/246/2021),” the statement continued.

According to the FCCPC, the NERC order mandates that meter replacements must be prompt, without disrupting service, and at no cost to the consumer, ensuring that consumers are not subjected to estimated billing due to delays in installations.

“The FCCPC’s position remains clear: non-compliance with these directives by Ikeja and Eko DisCos will not be tolerated. Any breach of this directive will attract stiff penalties in accordance with existing consumer protection laws,” the FCCPC added.

Consumers were advised to contact the FCCPC on its dedicated line for electricity-related issues, 08119877785, should they encounter any attempts by Ikeja or Eko DisCos to disregard the directive.

The FCCPC is a statutory body established to protect the rights of companies and consumers.