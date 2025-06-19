The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed a visa application centre, TLSContact, over alleged obstruction of the Commission’s investigation into a consumer complaint.

The operation occurred at the TLSContact office in Abuja, in the company of police officers and other security operatives, and was monitored by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics reports that FCCPC officials targeted the office, asked staff to leave, and then shut down and eventually sealed the office.

Obstruction and Investigation

Explaining the development in a press interview, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, Director of the Surveillance and Investigation Department at FCCPC, stated that it was an enforcement operation against TLS, a company that provides visa support services to Nigerian consumers.

She said that on March 25, 2025, based “on a consumer complaint”, a letter was served on TLS to address the issue, adding it is the process of amicable resolution of consumer complaints at the Commission.

“The officers of TLS, rather than receive the consumer complaint, proceeded to assault our officers who were conducting the lawful duty of protecting and implementing the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act,” she alleged.

The official said that upon receipt of the report of assault and obstruction, the Commission directed that TLS should be summoned to appear before the Commission, pursuant to Section 33 of the FCCPA.

She highlighted that, rather than receive the summons of the Commission, officers of TLS again not only allegedly assaulted FCCPC officers, but also allegedly assaulted uniformed police officers who were providing lawful security for the Commission’s operations.

She added that, in line with the relevant FCCPC Act, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, directed that the premises be sealed for allegedly “conducting services that the Commission considers unlawful.”

When asked about the particular consumer complaint in question, the official responded that it “relates to non-provision of services paid for; the services with respect to Visa processing”.

Nairametrics observed that a TLS official accompanied Mrs. Boladale to sign a fresh summons by the FCCPC in the presence of newsmen.

The summons, seen by Nairametrics, was addressed to: The Country Manager, TLSContact, A Teleperformance Company, Visa Application Centre,

It partly reads:

“Pursuant to the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (the ‘Commission’) under Sections 32 and 33 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA), you are hereby summoned to appear, produce, and provide all documents before the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission at 23 Jimmy Carter Street, Asokoro, Abuja, on or before 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday, June 20, 2025, to testify, make depositions, and provide evidence in relation to failure to receive a letter of the Commission to investigate a complaint and obstruction of investigation or inquiry pursuant to Section 110 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA) and to so remain until excused.”

As documents were being signed, the office was sealed, but the TLS official did not address the press.

What You Should Know

Section 33, subsection 3 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act stipulates that any person who, without sufficient cause, fails or refuses to appear before the Commission in compliance with a summons commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or a fine not exceeding 20 million Naira, or both.

Subsection 4 further states that a person who willfully obstructs or interrupts the proceedings of the Commission commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or a fine not exceeding 20 million Naira, or both.

The development against TLS remains an allegation in the eyes of the law until a relevant court or regulatory authority declares otherwise, if necessary.