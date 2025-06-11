The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday inaugurated a Joint Market Monitoring Taskforce (JMMT), whose terms of reference include sealing shops, warehouses, or any outlets in parts of Abuja containing products that are unsafe for consumption or substandard goods.

The inauguration of the JMMT first phase (Flag-off) took place at the FCCPC Headquarters and was attended by Nairametrics.

The JMMT includes FCCPC officials and representatives from four markets within the FCT: Wuse Market, Utako Market, Garki International Market, and Garki Modern Market.

FCCPC’s Move to Protect Consumers

Speaking at the flag-off event, the Director of the Surveillance and Investigation Department at FCCPC, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, explained that the development underscores FCCPC’s commitment and resolve to protect Nigerian consumers from harmful and unsafe products, as well as to promote business competitiveness in the Nigerian market.

“It’s no news that our markets are flooded with fake, counterfeit, and substandard consumer products that are not fit for their intended purposes or are clearly unsafe or injurious to consumer welfare.

“At a time when both consumers and businesses are experiencing economic challenges, getting value for money spent on products has become very imperative,” she added.

She stressed that Section 17 (m) (1) (g) (p) (r) (s) (t) of the FCCPA mandates the Commission to seek ways and means of removing hazardous and unsafe products from our markets, and to eliminate obnoxious and unscrupulous business and marketing practices that are deceptive, unfair, and misleading, including anti-competitive practices that substantially prevent or lessen competition in our markets.

The official added that the Commission, in delivering its mandate, prioritizes cooperation and collaboration with key stakeholders for greater success, highlighting that there are many players and stakeholders in Nigerian marketplaces.

“Effective market monitoring operations require all hands to be on deck. That is, the regulators as well as the market executives or market union leaders need to come together as a team to make our markets work for all,” she said.

Terms of Reference

Speaking further, the official highlighted that a “Terms of Reference” document to guide the operations of the JMMT has been discussed and communicated to its members.

According to her, the members have also made commitments to support the Commission’s efforts as outlined in the terms of reference.

The terms of reference read out to stakeholders and the press expect the taskforce to do the following in the FCT:

Gather intelligence on marketing, trading, and business practices that are misleading, unfair, and deceptive to consumers.

Carry out overt or covert routine surveillance and inspections within the market.

Conduct inspections of consumer products sold in the market for any possible violation, breach, or infraction against the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

Monitor trade practices/trends within the market to determine if they constitute any violation against the provisions of the FCCPA or any other enactment on competition and protection of consumers.

Identify obnoxious practices or unscrupulous exploitation of consumers by companies, firms, trade associations, or individuals operating within the market.

Remove or seize, if necessary, and seal up shops, warehouses, or any outlet containing products that are unsafe for consumption or substandard goods that do not comply with local and international standards of quality and safe service delivery.

Issue summons (where necessary) to compel an offender to attend and give evidence or produce documents before the Commission pursuant to the FCCPA.

Members of the Market Association on the JMMT or their authorized representatives were advised to always be available to provide necessary assistance to the FCCPC and to facilitate seamless market monitoring operations within the market.

Adeyinka solicited the cooperation of the general public in providing credible information, intelligence, or alerts on any violations of consumer protection laws or enactments in Nigeria via email, hotlines, complaint portal, or any of the FCCPC social media handles.

More Insights

Responding to the FCCPC, the Head of Monitoring at Abuja Market Management Ltd, Musa Shelleng, asked for further sensitization on the development, adding that “It is not every trader that wants to cut corners.”

He stressed that sensitization was needed in the area of applicable business laws and associated consequences.

He suggested that “before we deploy fully,” the team should sensitize the general public.

Adeyinka assured that the FCCPC would continue its sensitization efforts regarding the development, while assuring that any intelligence received will be adequately verified to ensure its credibility.

Subsequently, she inaugurated the first set of JMMT covering four markets within the FCT.

She highlighted that joint market monitoring operations will be established in all markets across the nation.

Backstory

Recall that officials of the FCCPC had on April 15, 2025, raided Utako Market in Abuja, sealing several shops over the alleged buying and selling of local rice re-bagged as foreign brands by market cartels.

The operation was carried out with the support of police officers and other security operatives and was monitored by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics reports that the FCCPC officials targeted shop owners selling rice brands like Royal Stallion and Mama Gold, asserting that intelligence gathered indicated these companies had ceased importing their rice brands into Nigeria as far back as 2015.