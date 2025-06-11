The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the civil service to fully digitise their operations and adopt paperless workflows by the end of 2025.

This directive was issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, during a world press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, ahead of the 2025 International Civil Service Week and African Public Service Day, scheduled for June 25 to 26, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Walson-Jack noted that the transition is a core objective of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25), which is set to conclude on December 31. The reform agenda emphasises digital transformation, improved performance management, and more efficient service delivery across MDAs.

According to Walson-Jack, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service had already gone paperless before her assumption of office.

“Realising that FCSSIP 25 ends this year, we resolved to accelerate the implementation of its core pillars, especially digitalisation.

“We are urging all MDAs to go paperless. This is not just a directive; it is something we have already implemented.

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been paperless even before I assumed office,” Walson-Jack stated.

She added, “The race to Dec. 31 is on, and by the grace of God and with sustained effort, the entire civil service will be paperless by the end of 2025.”

More insights

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation cited the Federal Ministry of Health as the latest to implement an enterprise content and Performance Management System (PMS), making it the 11th MDA to adopt such a system.

While progress has been made, Walson-Jack acknowledged that some MDAs are experiencing challenges, particularly around access to capital funding. These constraints have delayed the full rollout of PMS and slowed digital adoption in some areas. Nonetheless, Walson-Jack said the systems remain operational at different levels across the service.

She noted that efforts are ongoing to support MDAs through partnerships and collaborative platforms. The broader goal is not just the elimination of paper, but a shift toward automated workflows and enhanced accountability in public service delivery.

With the FCSSIP 25 deadline approaching, the federal government appears determined to embed digital systems into the foundation of civil service operations, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s public sector reform agenda.