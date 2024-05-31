Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reached a significant milestone today with the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Light Up Agbara Project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing power supply to industrial clusters across Nigeria.

The event held in Agbara, Ogun State marked the commencement of construction activities for this flagship project.

The Light Up Agbara Project is part of the Presidential Power Initiative, spearheaded by EKEDC in collaboration with key stakeholders in the power sector, including the FGN Power Company, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Millwater Limited, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both public and private sectors to drive economic growth and industrial development through reliable electricity supply.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dere Otubu, Chairman, Board of Directors, EKEDC, emphasized the significance of the project in addressing the energy needs of the Agbara Industrial Hub.

“The Light Up Agbara Project represents a monumental step forward in our efforts to provide stable and reliable power supply to industries and communities within our franchise area. This initiative aligns with our vision to be a leader in the power sector, leveraging innovative solutions to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction.”

During her vote of thanks, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh, the Acting Chief Executive Director of EKEDC, reiterated the company’s unwavering dedication to the Light Up Agbara Project. She underscored the project’s significance in driving socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for all stakeholders.

She said, “As we embark on the Light Up Agbara Project, our primary focus is on delivering tangible benefits to the residents and businesses in the Agbara community. EKEDC remains steadfast in its commitment to providing reliable and efficient power supply, and we are confident that this initiative will play a pivotal role in transforming lives, powering businesses, and driving economic growth.”

In his remarks on the project collaboration, Mr Kenny Anuwe, Managing Director, FGN Power Company, noted “We are proud to partner with EKEDC and other key stakeholders on the Light Up Agbara Project. This initiative underscores our commitment to driving sustainable development and ensuring reliable power supply to industrial clusters across Nigeria.”

The collaboration between EKEDC and its partners seeks to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and industrialization in the Agbara community and its environs.

By ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, the project aims to boost productivity, create job opportunities, and drive overall economic development.

Notably, the Light Up Agbara Project is expected to contribute to increased revenue generation through value-added tax (VAT) for the government, further demonstrating its positive impact on the economy.

As construction commences on the project, EKEDC remains committed to its core mission of delivering reliable and efficient electricity services to its customers.

The company looks forward to the successful completion of the Light Up Agbara Project and the positive transformation it will bring to the region.