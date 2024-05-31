Zap Africa, a pioneering Nigerian software development company, is celebrating its first anniversary with significant achievements.

Dedicated to building secure, accessible, and transparent crypto tools to drive financial inclusion, Zap Africa has successfully raised $300,000 in pre-seed funding and obtained an EU Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license.

The $300,000 funding milestone was spearheaded by Benjamin Oyemonlan, CEO of Platnova, a prominent fintech company providing cutting-edge payment solutions globally.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Platnova’s mission to empower individuals and businesses worldwide through seamless financial transactions aligns perfectly with Zap Africa’s vision.

“We are thrilled to support Zap Africa’s groundbreaking work in democratizing access to financial services,

Their innovative crypto solutions have the potential to uplift millions, fostering prosperity through global access and financial inclusivity.” stated Benjamin.

Founded in 2023, Zap Africa has rapidly gained recognition for its cutting-edge blockchain-based applications tailored to Nigeria’s unique economic landscape.

Their user-friendly platform, ‘Zap Exchange,’ enables seamless non-custodial crypto trading, addressing longstanding barriers to financial inclusion.

The pre-seed funding will accelerate Zap Africa’s product development and expansion plans, solidifying its position as a catalyst for positive change in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

“This investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerians,”

“With this support, we’ll continue pushing boundaries, transforming finance, and unlocking new economic opportunities for all.” said Tobi Asu-Johnson, Zap Africa’s CEO.

In addition to the funding success, Zap Africa has achieved a major milestone by securing an EU VASP license. This license validates Zap Africa’s commitment to regulatory compliance and strengthens its credibility and reputation as a trustworthy and secure digital asset platform in the global crypto ecosystem.

The VASP license encompasses various businesses handling cryptocurrencies, such as exchanges, wallets, and custodian services, subjecting them to rigorous requirements to safeguard user assets and promote transparency.

Tobi Asu-Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Zap Africa highlighted the significance of this achievement:

“Securing the EU VASP License demonstrates our dedication to compliance and credibility within the global crypto space. Beyond European markets, it signifies opportunities for strategic collaborations and market expansion. This milestone solidifies our position as a leading player in Nigerian FinTech, where we prioritize innovation and user protection.”

Zap Africa’s innovative and user-centric approach caters to the growing demand for secure and reliable cryptocurrency services in Nigeria and beyond. With the VASP license, the company is well-positioned to explore new avenues for growth, partnerships, and product offerings in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

To learn more about Zap Africa, visit Zap Africa.