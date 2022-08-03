Sweden announced a new visa for job seekers in the month of April, 2022, and in addition, it listed steps and processes for prospective migrants to move to Sweden even without a job offer.

With this new announcement, Sweden joins Germany and Austria among the European countries that allows foreigners to move in without job offer or offers.

Why this VISA is important for you

With the current lack of employment opportunities in Nigeria, this visa is a great opportunity for Nigerians who do not want to migrate through education by getting a Masters degree, as well as entrepreneurs who may not find it that easy to set up a business, as it may be in Nigeria.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

What it entails

The process that Germany and Austria earlier adopted and which Sweden has now adopted is an avenue to allow foreigners to come on a job seekers visa.

As the name implies, a Jobseeker’s visa, is a category of visa that allows you to immigrate on the basis that you are moving to search for available jobs. Even when you haven’t gotten an offer yet, it waives you as someone who is on the job hunt.

News continues after this ad

The job seekers visa was launched in Sweden due to the huge shortage of labour. There’s a need for people with specific skills within certain professions.

Eligibility Criteria

If you are moving to Sweden without a job offer, through the job seeker’s visa, in search of a job or to explore the possibility of starting a business, these six processes must be fulfilled.

Some of the eligibility criteria includes:

You must have finished your coursework at an appropriately advanced level.

You must be financially stable and able to support yourself during the period for which you are applying for a permit.

You need to have a well-defined plan to seek employment or consider the possibility of starting your own business.

To receive medical care in Sweden, you must have comprehensive health insurance.

You need a passport that will be valid for the entire time you plan to be in Sweden. If your passport is about to expire, you should extend it because you cannot get a permit for longer than your passport is valid.

You must currently be residing outside of Sweden.

Goodluck in your application!