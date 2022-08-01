The Erasmus Mundus program is a fully-funded masters and PhD scholarship scattered across countries in Europe.

The scholarship is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all interested scholars regardless of educational or financial background.

If you are a graduate who’s looking to get a fully sponsored master’s program, even with a second-class lower degree, then this article is for you.

There are lots of benefits of the Erasmus Mundus program. Firstly, all your expenses are taken care of ranging from your flight expenses, accommodation fees, installation cost, and even your mobility expenses, to any of the countries you would be schooling in.

Scholars are also entitled to monthly stipends. And this would span through the time of your program.

Requirements for the Erasmus Mundus scholarship

Previous qualification, that is, Bachelor’s Degree, HND or Masters as the case may be

Your CV in a Europass format

Statement of purpose

Letter of Recommendation

IELTS/ A waiver letter stating your participation in an English course

An international passport

It is important to note that the requirements and qualifications are solely based on your preferred course. But, these aforementioned ones are basic.

Other things that are important to note as an intending applicant

The Erasmus Mundus program doesn’t have an age limit. For instance, an 87-year-old has benefited from this program.

Moving with your family is possible. It depends on your country’s choice of study. But it’s important to note that the scholarship funding system is designed for your benefit only, and not that of your family members.

On whether students can work and study, this also depends on your country of choice. If the country you’d be studying in permits working and studying, you would have no problem as the program is not restrictive in that regard.

It is however relevant to note that some courses under the program are academically intensive, one that rarely gives room for one to work part-time.

The scholarship is a fully funded one, meaning it will cover all your expenses, plus monthly stipends. There’s really no need to add your workload.

Closing/Open date for application.

The application process opens each year in September and will run all the way to March. However interested applicants are advised to put their documents together now and apply once applications are open because applications for most courses have early deadlines. so, proactiveness is required.