Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Correctional Service (NCoS) announced they are willing to work together through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the areas of cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three states – Sokoto, Kano and Imo

This was disclosed by Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General, BPE, in a meeting with the Comptroller-General of NCoS, Haliru Nababa, at the NCoS Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the BPE said its wealth of experience in setting up PPP project concessions with federal agencies would be beneficial to the country.

What the BPE boss is saying

Okoh stated that the projects include cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three states, Sokoto, Kano and Imo; agricultural farms in many states of the federation; industrial entities and the correctional centres’ land swapping projects.

He added that the BPE has more than 30 years of experience in the reform and optimisation of the Federal Government’s assets through different strategies including concession.

He said, “Coupled with the additional responsibility that has been assigned to us in the PPP space through the Federal Government’s policy Circular on the Administration of Concession in Nigeria, BPP is ready to collaborate with the service actively.

“We will do this by offering our technical expertise and experience to ensure the successful execution and completion of the concession process for the projects.

“The feedback from the bureau team’s interfacing with the NCoS on the level of professionalism, commitment and desire of the NCoS’ PPP Unit has been encouraging.”

He said the unit had shown commitment to ensuring that some of the potential projects of the service across different sectors of the economy were developed and optimised.

The Correctional Service chief commended the bureau for its support and guidance in the success of its PPP projects, adding that these projects include relocation/infrastructural development, agricultural development and industrial projects.

“The projects were dear to the NCoS as they would transform and strengthen the institutions of the NCoS because of their potential to unlock value of the service and the Federal Government,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this year that The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said it earmarked 42 transactions in different sectors for the year.

The bureau said 11 were earmarked for the energy sector,10 in the Industries and Services sector, eight in the agriculture and natural services sector and 13 in the Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (IPPP) sector.