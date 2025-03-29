The Sokoto State Government has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health laboratory investigations following a surge in suspected heavy metal poisoning cases.

Dr. Faruk Abubakar, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Sokoto on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 32 cases of a mysterious illness, primarily affecting children, have been recorded in communities within Tureta Local Government Area.

The disease is characterized by severe abdominal swelling and body pain.

Dr. Faruk Abubakar, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, urged the public to seek medical attention for children experiencing symptoms such as abdominal swelling, pain, fever, and leg swelling at the nearest General Hospital.

“To this effect, we have directed all Principal Medical Officers in General Hospitals to accept and commence palliative treatment for all affected children,” he said.

Ongoing investigations and NCDC involvement

Abubakar added that the government has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health laboratory investigations.

He further assured the public that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently in the state conducting research to identify the cause of the poisoning and recommend preventive measures.

The commissioner assured the public of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to providing all necessary medications for managing cases in hospitals.

“Additionally, I assure the public that treatment and supportive care will be provided at no cost to the affected children and their families,” Abubakar said.

He encouraged residents to take all affected children to the nearest General Hospital for proper treatment.

What you should know

Heavy metals are naturally present in the Earth’s crust, and people interact with small amounts daily through common items like thermometers, batteries, and lightbulbs. These metals can also be found in contaminated water, industrial materials, household products, and certain foods.

Exposure occurs through old plumbing systems, paints, pesticides, seafood, cigarette smoke, and polluted environments.

When toxic metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, or thallium accumulate in the body, they bind to cells and prevent them from functioning properly. This can impair organ function and lead to severe health complications.

Without treatment, heavy metal poisoning can cause life-threatening symptoms and irreversible damage. Immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent long-term harm.

Individuals who work with metals, consume contaminated food or water, or take medications with high metal content face a greater risk of exposure.

Children are particularly vulnerable due to their developing bodies, making them more sensitive to the harmful effects of heavy metals.