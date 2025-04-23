The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has dismissed recent reports claiming that electricity consumers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states receive only two hours of power supply daily.

This was made known by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala, on Tuesday.

Bala stated that energy distribution records from the past five days show that KEDCO received between 3.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and 4.7 GWh of electricity daily.

He explained that this amount of supply strongly contradicts the claim of two hours of power, which would only account for about 0.4 GWh to 0.56 GWh daily.

The Head of Communication explained that the recent dip in electricity supply was caused by essential and ongoing upgrades across the power network. He noted that these upgrades are specifically designed to enhance electricity delivery to customers in bands B, C, and D.

Bala further explained that despite the reduced supply, essential services and critical feeders such as healthcare facilities, water works, and key businesses have continued to receive uninterrupted supply.

He also noted that as these upgrade and maintenance projects near completion, many customers have already started to experience significant improvements in the consistency and quality of their electricity supply.

According to him, KEDCO recorded an average daily supply of 14.44 hours in March 2025 and 9.40 hours between April 1 and April 17. He assured customers that the ongoing investments would lead to lasting improvements in power delivery across the network.

Bala urged customers to report any specific issues with their electricity supply through KEDCO’s official customer care platforms, assuring them that concerns would be addressed quickly.

He emphasized that the company’s commitment to making electricity distribution more reliable and fairly spread across Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

Bala stated that KEDCO is continuing to invest in expanding and improving its infrastructure to make the power supply more stable, reduce energy losses, and meet the growing demand from customers in the region.

What you should know

In 2019, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) was suspended from the electricity market by the Transmission Company of Nigeria. The suspension followed the company’s failure to update its security cover, a payment guarantee required by the Market Operator. Despite warnings, KEDCO failed to meet the payment deadline, which led to its removal from the market.

In July 2024, KEDCO restored power to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, following the payment of N100 million, following a report by Nairametrics.