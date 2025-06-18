Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 22.97% in May 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest figure reflects a continued easing of price pressures, down from 23.71% recorded in April 2025.

According to the NBS, the food inflation rate in May 2025 stood at 21.14% year-on-year, marking a significant drop of 19.52 percentage points from the 40.66% recorded in May 2024.

While states like Borno (38.9%), Niger (35%), Plateau (32.3%), and others continue to grapple with high inflation rates, states like Katsina, Adamawa, and Sokoto recorded low rates of inflation in May 2025.

Here are the top 10 most affordable states to live in May 2025 in Nigeria.

10. Lagos (20.2%)

Lagos, Nigeria’s populous state, recorded an inflation rate of 20.2% in May 2025 compared to 22.7% recorded in April. Its food inflation rate stood at 15.1% for the same month, compared to 20% in April 2025.

The NBS data shows that Lagos recorded a month-on-month decline in food inflation at -2.7% and 4.4% increase for all items for the period under review.

In recent months, the Lagos state Government has implemented key anti-inflationary measures, including the announcement of a 25% reduction in transport services for the State Public Transport system (the Bus Rapid Transit, Train, and Ferry) in February.

To curb food inflation, the Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the establishment of Sunday Markets across 42 identified markets across the state to sell food items at affordable rates. The plan, according to the Governor, is to serve over 500,000 Lagosians with essential food items at rates that defy inflation.

This decline in food inflation could be attributed to improved food supply chains and moderated transport costs within the state.

9. Ekiti (19.6%)

According to the NBS, Ekiti, located in South-West Nigeria, has an inflation rate of 19.6% for May 2025, compared to 34.0% in April.

Food inflation stood at 23.8% for May 2025 compared to 34% in April.

In May 2025, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture-certified National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) reported improvements in the state’s agricultural interventions and investments towards ensuring food security in the country.

The overall cost of living remained relatively controlled in the state. Also, the state’s modest population size and consistent agricultural output contributed to its affordability.

8. Rivers (19.6%)

The oil-rich Rivers state, located in the nation’s South-South, recorded a 19.6% inflation rate in May 2025, compared to 19.2% in April.

The food inflation in Rivers stood at 9.2% for the month of May, which is considerably lower when compared to 18.0% in April.

Despite the recent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers, it’s still one of the most affordable states in the South-South region according to the NBS data.

7. Gombe (19.1%)

Gombe, located in the North-East geo-political zone, maintained a headline inflation rate of 19.1% in May 2025, compared to 31% in April.

Also, Gombe recorded 18.0% in food inflation during the month, compared to 26.4% in April.

Recently, the federal government lauded the state government for its strides in livestock development.

The Governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya, announced a N50 billion water canalisation project from River Gongola to the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve, which is expected to benefit over one million pastoralists directly and over five million people indirectly as part of an effort to boost livestock production and food security.

Analysis shows that the key driver of headline inflation in the state is its soaring food prices occasioned by climatic factors, despite a seemingly improved security situation.

6. Akwa Ibom (19.0%)

A slightly more affordable state than Gombe is Akwa Ibom State. The state recorded 19% headline inflation in May, compared to 17.4% in April.

Unlike Gombe state, Akwa Ibom has a 20.8% rate of food inflation, compared to 16.4% in April.

In April, the Governor of the state, Umo Eno, inaugurated an 8–man Agriculture and Food Security Committee to drive food revolution in the State, by reviewing the State’s food policies, and working closely with small holder farmers, and other stakeholders to achieve food security and price stability.

Despite this, consumer goods and transport prices remained more affordable compared to most other states in the Federation.

5. Ondo (18.9%)

With an inflation rate of 18.9%, Ondo ranks among the most budget-friendly states in the South West in May 2025. This is against the 13.4% it recorded in April.

NBS data shows that Ondo has a food inflation rate of 14.5% in May, compared to 20.6% in April.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has consistently reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to large-scale farming, particularly through support for two private mechanised farms—SAO Agro Farms and JB Farms Limited—both of which operate in partnership with the state government and are located in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

Security challenges, battling rural agriculture, and commencement of the planting season may have accounted for the high rate of food inflation in the state, as the data shows there was a -1.1% decline in food inflation in May.

4. Yobe (18.6%)

Despite being in the North-East, where some states are battling high inflation, Yobe State recorded a headline inflation rate of 18.6%, compared to 13.9% recorded in April.

The state also recorded 22.9%, which is one of the highest nationally in May, compared to 27.9% in April. The NBS data further shows that food inflation increased 1.3% month-on-month.

Yobe, like many states in the North-East, faces security challenges that have impaired rural agriculture severely.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has consistently charged the youths in the state to massively engage in agricultural activities for food sufficiency and food security with assurance of government support.

To address the security situation in the state, the government played host to the recently held North-East Governors’ Security meeting in Damaturu.

3. Sokoto (18.5%)

Sokoto, in the North-West, emerged as one of the most affordable northern states with an inflation rate of 18.5%, compared to 13.1% in April.

The state recorded a 27.6% rate of food inflation, which is high for a largely agricultural state, compared to 30.5% in April.

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has consistently distributed free fertilizers and agricultural inputs to farmers across the state’s 23 local government areas to support dry season farming since the inception of his administration.

He said, “In our bid to boost irrigation activities in the state, I would like to once again inform you that the Kware Irrigation Scheme covering 450 hectares has been completed and will soon be allocated to our farmers.

“Furthermore, works in the Wurno Irrigation Scheme have commenced in earnest, while a contract for the rehabilitation of the famous Lugu Dam has been awarded and work will soon commence”.

The state’s relatively low transport costs may have contributed to this figure, which kept its overall inflation down.

2. Adamawa (18.2%)

Adamawa followed Sokoto closely with 18.2% inflation in May, compared to 20.9% in April. Unlike Sokoto, Adamawa recorded a 13.0% food inflation rate during the month, compared to 9.5% in April. The data also shows that food inflation increased by 4.2% month-on-month.

In March, the Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri, inaugurated a $525,000 World Bank agricultural intervention project to support farmers, enhance food security, and mitigate climate change.

He also called on the Federal Government to embark on the desilting of the River Benue to enhance international water transport, irrigation, and other economic activities in the state.

This fall in non-food prices made it one of the best places to live economically in May 2025.

1. Katsina (16.2%)

Topping the list is Katsina State, which recorded the lowest headline inflation rate of 16.2% in Nigeria for May 2025.

With a food inflation rate of just 6.9%—the lowest in the country—the state stands out for its affordability, compared to 22.1% in April.

The Governor of the state, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, launched 20,000 metric tons of fertiliser for the 2025 wet season farming in the state in May.

Governor Radda revealed that farmers would have access to high-quality fertiliser at subsidised rates of N20,000 per bag, which would enable them to improve crop yields and increase their incomes.

The federal government also approved a N25 billion intervention fund for the recently commissioned Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre.

Katsina’s low food inflation and other anti-inflationary policies of the governor made it the most affordable state to stay in Nigeria, according to May 2025 data.