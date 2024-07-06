The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has reconnected power to Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, owned by Africa’s richest man- following the payment of N100 million.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Musa Yakasai confirmed the restoration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. He stated that the power supply was restored to the institution at around 4pm after the payment.

About four days ago, the university was plunged into darkness due to a sudden disconnection by KEDCO over a N248 million debt. The disconnection occurred despite the university’s payment of N20 million out of its N60 million monthly bill.

Yakasai attributed the resolution to the prompt intervention of the Kano State Government and the Dangote Foundation, which made an initial payment of N100 million to KEDCO.

The state government has committed to settling the outstanding liabilities, while the Dangote Foundation is exploring sustainable solutions, such as solar mini-grids, to prevent future disruptions.

The university management expressed gratitude to all parties involved and urged the community to support judicious electricity usage.

What to know

Aliko Dangote’s University joins many other higher instituitions plagued by the hike in electricity tariff.

Earlier Nairametrics reported that the University of Jos was grappling with a steep increase in its monthly electricity bill, which has surged by 300% to N80 million as threats of disconnection looms.

The management of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc already issued a disconnection threat due to the institution over unpaid bills, adding to the university’s financial woes.

This sharp rise in costs was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, during a peaceful protest led by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the institution.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, raised alarms over the institution’s skyrocketing monthly electricity bill, which has surged from N70 million to an unsustainable N230 million.

In an email disseminated to university staff and students, a copy of which was made available to the press in Ilorin Egbewole attributed the increase to recent tariff hikes imposed by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Backstory

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity rates for Band A consumers. NERC Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, announced in a press statement that the new tariff would be N225 per kilowatt hour, up from the previous rate of N66 per kilowatt hour.

Despite this significant hike, NERC also made adjustments to the exchange rate used for calculating the tariffs. From May to December 2024, the exchange rate has been reduced by 16.03%, from N1,463.3/$ to N1,277.8/$. This reduction aims to mitigate some of the financial impacts on consumers following the tariff increase.

These changes were outlined in NERC’s Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for the May to December 2024 period. The adjustment in the exchange rate is part of the commission’s efforts to balance the need for revenue in the electricity sector with the economic realities faced by consumers. This decision reflects NERC’s ongoing strategy to ensure sustainable electricity pricing while addressing the challenges of currency fluctuations and inflation.