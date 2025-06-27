The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has announced plans to commission a N1.1 billion power infrastructure project aimed at boosting electricity supply to the Dawanau International Grain Market in Kano State.

The Acting Managing Director of KEDCO, Dr. Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta, made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the project site on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He stated that the project is designed to significantly improve power supply to the market, widely regarded as the largest grain hub in sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative will increase power supply from an average of four hours to over 20 hours, increasing electricity capacity by 10 megawatts and will cut operational costs for businesses by up to 80%, enhancing productivity, and supporting regional food security.

Jimeta explained that the project includes a 33kV line from Bichi to Dawanau, two substations, 500kVA transformers, and low-tension lines to meet the power needs of the market’s growing businesses.

The Director emphasized that the improved supply would reduce production costs for over 400 agro-processing businesses by up to 80%, attract new investments, and boost food security.

KEDCO Chairman, Adamu Ibrahim-Gumel, said the project is an important move to boost industrial activities in the Dawanau area, adding that improved power supply will help businesses grow and create more economic opportunities in the market.

The improved power supply is expected to boost energy demand at Dawanau and increase KEDCO’s revenue. The project is part of a broader strategy by core investor Future Energies Africa, in partnership with the BPE and the Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa state governments.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to improving power supply to key commercial and industrial areas within its coverage, saying KEDCO will continue to focus on supporting businesses and driving economic growth across its regional states.