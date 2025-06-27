The business of corporate event planning in Nigeria is more than just glitz and glamour; it’s serious business. On The Novice Podcast, Ms. Ola Toyin, founder of Zohar Events and the mastermind behind the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, shared what it truly takes to pull off high-end events in Nigeria.

According to her, planning for a successful event starts weeks, sometimes months, ahead, with stakeholder management, crisis control, and meticulous logistics. But beyond the stage lights and fancy décor lies a demanding, billion-naira industry that includes vendor coordination, guest experience design, and sometimes emotional sacrifices, like working back-to-back through December or even funding gaps from your own pocket.

Toyin revealed that event planning in Nigeria is an art form that requires structure, discipline, and legacy-driven vision. From banks hosting AGMs to multinationals running live-streamed productions, she argues that corporate entities that attempt to plan their own events risk brand damage and chaos.

