Following the recent terrorist attacks at the Kaduna airport and the Abuja-Kaduna rail, the House of Reps says it has set a motion to investigate the attacks.

This was disclosed by the Federal House of Representatives during Tuesday’s plenary.

The lower legislative chamber also mandated its Committee on Aviation to conduct an enquiry on the security situation around airports in the country and report back within 4 weeks.

The @HouseNGR, through a motion, has resolved to investigate the recent bandit attacks on air and rail service facilities in Kaduna State. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 29, 2022

What they are saying

The House of Reps, through a motion, has resolved to investigate the recent bandit attacks on air and rail service facilities in Kaduna State.

It also mandated its Committee on Aviation to “conduct an enquiry on the security situation around airports in the country and report back within 4 weeks. The House called on the FG to treat the bandits as terrorists and declare total war on banditry in the country.”

The House added that it has invited the NSA, IGP, Minister of Transport, MD FAAN and top military commanders in the course of the investigation, as a one minute silence was later observed by the House in memory of the one person who died in the Kaduna Airport attack.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, confirmed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna by suspected bandits on Monday night.

According to some unconfirmed media reports, the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the bandits went off and then they subsequently, attacked the train with many passengers allegedly injured and several others allegedly kidnapped.

Over the weekend, A staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah, was reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday at the Kaduna International Airport.