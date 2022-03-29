The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, confirmed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by suspected bandits on Monday night, although he said that information on the attack is still sketchy.

Some suspected terrorists were reported to have attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers, a few kilometres to the Kaduna metropolis, on Monday night.

According to some unconfirmed media reports, the Kaduna-bound train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by these bandits went off and then they subsequently, attacked the train with many passengers allegedly injured and several others allegedly kidnapped.

According to NAN, an authoritative source who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity said the train departed Abuja 6pm, and was expected to arrive at Kaduna at 8pm, but was later attacked at about 7.45pm, although the details of the attack were not given.

The incident was reported to have happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route to Kaduna from Abuja.

What the Managing Director of the NRC is saying

Okhiria said, ‘’Information concerning the attack was still sketchy, and no concrete information could be given at the moment.

”We have confirmed the attack, but we cannot give you much information right now. From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us report of the situation.

”There are reports of gunshots and the train derailed due to the attack.’’

Meanwhile, troops have been mobilised to the scene of the attack as part of the rescue effort for the passengers.

What you should know

Recall that a few days ago, terrorists numbering about 200, invaded Kaduna International Airport, killed a security guard attached to the NAMA and also allegedly prevented a Lagos bound commercial aircraft from taking off.

A combined detachment of the military and other security agents were, however, deployed to the airport to confront the terrorists.

This is not the first time that the Abuja-Kaduna route of the NRC is experiencing alleged attacks by suspected terrorists.

Recall that in October 2021, the NRC announced the immediate suspension of rail service operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the alleged detonation of explosives on the train track by bandits.

The overnight attack which was reported to have occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning left passengers traumatised, with witnesses reporting that the attackers also fired live rounds into driver compartments.