A staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah, was reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday at the Kaduna International Airport.

This was confirmed by a staff of the airport, who preferred anonymity.

According to him, the victim was killed by bandits that tried to access the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest at around 1pm on Saturday.

What really happened

He narrated, “The bandits invaded the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest at about 1pm on Saturday afternoon, and started shooting to scare the workers. Shehu, NAMA’s security guard was patrolling around the runway at that time and he was shot by the bandits.

“The sound of gunshot attracted the attention of armed security operatives who arrived the scene, and were able to repel the bandits from gaining access into the main airport complex. The attack also delayed a scheduled Lagos-bound aircraft from taking off from the Kaduna airport.

“The NAMA engineers scampered for safety, they could not even go and enter the vehicle that took them to the site. It was in the process that their security man was shot in the head.

“The security man was rushed to the hospital and he was confirmed dead. The soldiers are still battling those bandits, and they are proving difficult to be repelled. Now, they had shut down the airport.”

In recent years, Kaduna State has been at the forefront of attacks by bandits and terrorists who kidnap and kill residents at will.

Despite several promises by the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the people and crush the terrorists, the attacks have continued.