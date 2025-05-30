The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has directed the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and its subsidiary, the Railway Property Management Company Ltd., to halt all sales and leases of railway properties nationwide, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into alleged procedural abuses.

This directive followed multiple allegations of indiscriminate leasing, questionable property sales, and the eviction of staff and pensioners from NRC quarters.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Blessing Onuh (APC-Benue), made this known in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, following a meeting with key officials and stakeholders in the sector, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Onuh revealed that the committee had received petitions outlining controversial lease agreements ranging from 25 to 75 years, the sale of government-owned plots, and the displacement of workers and retirees from their official residences. The affected properties reportedly span several states, including Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Borno, and Zamfara.

More insights

The lawmaker explained that the House Committee on Land Transport’s intervention is based on Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empower the National Assembly to investigate public institutions and ensure accountability. Acting within this mandate, the committee launched a probe into recent property sales and leases by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and its subsidiary.

Onuh disclosed that the investigation was prompted by allegations of indiscriminate sales and leases of NRC properties, as well as the eviction of staff members and pensioners from official quarters, raising concerns about whether due process was followed.

The committee aims to ensure all transactions are transparent and serve the public interest. Onuh cautioned the NRC and Railway Property Management Company Ltd. against actions that could undermine the Federal Government’s renewed efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s railway system under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Until the investigation is complete, no further sales or leases are to take place. The committee remains committed to reviewing recent dealings and addressing any violations of law or public trust.