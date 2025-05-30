The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, has said the organisation secured over N11 billion in financing support to small businesses in two years.

He made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Odii stated that the agency also facilitated more than 100,000 jobs under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The director-general said the agency’s achievements reflected a deliberate push to expand access to finance, tools, and training for small businesses nationwide.

According to him, this aligns with national goals of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“In just two years under President Tinubu, we have made real, measurable progress at SMEDAN.

“We have mobilised over N11 billion to make financing more affordable for small businesses and helped create more than 100,000 new jobs across the country,” he said.

SMEDAN restores IDCs to revive local production

Odii said the agency, through strategic partnerships with the National Assembly, had empowered thousands of entrepreneurs with tools and equipment to enhance productivity in various sectors.

“As part of efforts to revitalise local production, SMEDAN has also restored operations at several Industrial Development Centres.

“Including those in Abuja, Osun, and Katsina States, where small businesses now benefit from access to modern machinery, steady power supply, and enterprise support,” he said.

The director-general highlighted collaborations with international development partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GIZ, and Google.

Odii said the partnership was to help improve the digital and technical capacity of Nigerian entrepreneurs, while opening new pathways to local and international markets.

“Formalisation remains a key focus. SMEDAN has partnered with key regulatory agencies to ease the business environment.

“They include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“Through these partnerships, we are helping small businesses to register, comply, and grow in a more supportive environment,” he added.

On youth inclusion, Odii noted that the agency was working with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other institutions to help young Nigerians turn their ideas into thriving enterprises.

“This is what the Renewed Hope Agenda looks like in action; real support, real results, and a growing ecosystem where Nigerian businesses can thrive,” he said.

Odii highlighted the success of the SMEDAN Garment and Textile Hub at the Idu Industrial Development Centre in Abuja, which he described as a model for inclusive industrial development.

“The solar-powered hub, made possible through a partnership with the UNDP, enables fashion entrepreneurs to access affordable industrial machines and a stable power supply, thereby increasing productivity and job creation.”

The director-general reiterated the agency’s commitment to the “GROW Nigerian” strategy, focusing on Guidance, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce support for SMEs.

The “Grow Nigerian” is a framework launched by SMEDAN to boost job creation and revenue generation in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. It

The SMEDAN boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to further deepening SME development as a critical driver of economic transformation and national prosperity.