Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court on Monday denied Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police bail.

On March 14, Kyari’s wife had slumped in court after the judge adjourned the ruling of his bail application for today.

Today at the resumed hearing, the judge held that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse Kyari’s bail application. He, therefore, dismissed Kyari’s bail application

What you should know

In its counter affidavit, NDLEA had described Kyari as a flight risk. It submitted that granting Kyari bail was not appropriate due to the facts and circumstances of the case.

They alleged that Kyari might jump bail and interfere with evidence if granted bail. They, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss Kyari’s bail application.

The judge who agreed with the NDLEA dismissed Kyari’s bail request.

The judge also rejected the bail applications of his co-defendants facing charges of alleged illegal dealing in cocaine.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported that two of Kyari’s co-defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Nairametrics also reported that Justice Iyang Ekwo adjourned Kyari’s extradition suit after the Attorney General of the Federation failed to serve court processes on parties in the suit.